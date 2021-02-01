You have permission to edit this article.
Driver arrested for possession, transportation of narcotics
Driver arrested for possession, transportation of narcotics

Driver arrested for possession, transportation of narcotics
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — At 2:58 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers with the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of West Delta Avenue.

During the stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as John Young, 52, of Visalia. Young was found to be on active probation for narcotics sales. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin, currency and other evidence of narcotics sales.

Young was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for numerous charges related to the sales and transportation of narcotics and a parole violation.

