Driver arrested after traffic stop for narcotics

VISALIA — On Sunday, at approximately 1:56 a.m., a Patrol Officer from the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a vehicle at Bollinger and Mineral King, in the City of Visalia.
The driver, suspect Kyle Rupp, 53, was found to be on active AB 109 probation for the transportation of narcotics. During a search of his vehicle, officers say they located 1 ounce of methamphetamine, packaging material, a scale, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Rupp was booked for possession for narcotics for sales.
