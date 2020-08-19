You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver arrested after traffic stop for narcotics
0 comments

Driver arrested after traffic stop for narcotics

  • Updated
  • 0

VISALIA — On Sunday, at approximately 1:56 a.m., a Patrol Officer from the Visalia Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a vehicle at Bollinger and Mineral King, in the City of Visalia.

The driver, suspect Kyle Rupp, 53, was found to be on active AB 109 probation for the transportation of narcotics. During a search of his vehicle, officers say they located 1 ounce of methamphetamine, packaging material, a scale, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Rupp was booked for possession for narcotics for sales.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Group will thank, pray for HPD
News

Group will thank, pray for HPD

HANFORD — A group plans to get together on Saturday morning to thank members of the Hanford Police Department for their continued hard work an…

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt
Obituaries

Gilbert Manuel Bettencourt

Gilbert Manuel BettencourtAugust 30, 1943 July 28, 2020On July 28, 2020, we received the great shock of Gilbert Manuel Bettencourts untimely d…

Alice Marie Bettencourt
Obituaries

Alice Marie Bettencourt

Alice Marie BettencourtNovember 10, 1943 July 30, 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice Marie Bettencourt on July…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News