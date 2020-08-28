Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves one dead

VISALIA — On Thursday, at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Dinuba Boulevard, north of Riggin. Officers arrived and learned the pedestrian was in the roadway on a skateboard when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound on Dinuba Boulevard.
Immediately after the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned.
The investigation led officers to the residence of the suspected driver, Carlos Rivera (51) who admitted to being the driver involved in the collision and also fleeing the scene. Rivera was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for felony hit and run. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit.
