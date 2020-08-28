You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves one dead
0 comments

Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves one dead

  • Updated
  • 0

VISALIA — On Thursday, at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Dinuba Boulevard, north of Riggin. Officers arrived and learned the pedestrian was in the roadway on a skateboard when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound on Dinuba Boulevard.

Immediately after the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned.

The investigation led officers to the residence of the suspected driver, Carlos Rivera (51) who admitted to being the driver involved in the collision and also fleeing the scene. Rivera was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for felony hit and run. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Man arrested for pipe bomb in car

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Tuesday, at 2:21 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cypress and Santa Fe. D…

Shirley A. Steinfeld
Obituaries

Shirley A. Steinfeld

Shirley A. SteinfeldOctober 1, 1949  August 24, 2020Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News