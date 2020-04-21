Drive up for quick care at Adventist Hanford clinic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Patients seeking care for minor illnesses, such as an earache, cold, mild cough, or to simply refill a medication, will no longer need to get down from their car when visiting Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Same Day.

The medical office is offering drive up care to help community members maintain social distancing practices. All patients need to do is drive up to the medical office’s ambulance bay on the north end of the building and one of four providers will walk up to the car to offer care.

Adventist Health Medical Office – Hanford Same Day, located at 1025 N. Douty St., accepts most insurances and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. No appointments are necessary.

To learn more about the medical office’s drive up care, contact (559) 537-0170 and ask to be directed to Hanford Same Day clinic. More information may also be found at www.HanfordCare.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.