Drive-thru event sees 300 toys given to children

HANFORD — A wet morning couldn’t dampen the spirits of volunteers and children during a toy drive at the Longfield Center on Saturday.

“This event, it’s not only important for us, as the city or the groups here today, but to the community to have something to go to during the holiday season, especially during COVID,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva said.

The drive-thru event gave away approximately 300 toys to children with at least half as many cars coming through. Toys handed out included LEGO sets, board games, Hot Wheels, Trolls and Frozen dolls, and much more.

“This year, due to COVID, we had to do things a little different, so we didn’t want to leave the kids out this year, so we did a toy drive instead of the normal Breakfast with Santa and Toy Giveaway,” Silva said.

During a normal year, Breakfast with Santa usually consists of bounce houses, free breakfast to the community, a DJ, prizes and raffles. Community members from the Breakfast Lions Club, Traffic Kingz, Traffic Queenz and more come together for the event. Santa Clause then arrives on a City of Hanford fire truck and then each child gets to meet and speak with Santa. After, treats and gifts are given out to the children.

The event usually takes place over four hours, but this year’s toy drive lasted 90 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. Silva said a meeting was held in regards to whether the event would be canceled, but they ultimately decided on the drive-thru.

Despite the changes, the event, now in its 11th year, was still a huge success.