Drive collects over 3,700 items for local women's shelters

HANFORD — For her birthday this year, Ashley McIntosh’s only wish is to help women in need by giving them the gift of basic necessities.

Recently, McIntosh read about a nonprofit called I Support the Girls. The organization collects bras and feminine hygiene products and distributes the items to women’s shelters and domestic violence shelters around the world.

“The statistics they shared about women having to decide if they will have enough money to feed their family and buy basic items such as a pad was staggering,” McIntosh said. “Most low income women can’t do both. That really hurt my heart.”

McIntosh, who does a lot of volunteering in the community and is the volunteer coordinator at Bank of America in Hanford, had been looking for something geared towards helping women and girls and knew she had a drawer full of bras she could donate.

For her birthday, McIntosh decided she wanted to do something different, so she reached out to I Support the Girls. However, the closest affiliate is in Orange County.

The nonprofit suggested McIntosh host her own drive to support local shelters — which is exactly what she did.