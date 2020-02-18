Drive collects over 3,700 items for local women's shelters

HANFORD — For her birthday this year, Ashley McIntosh’s only wish is to help women in need by giving them the gift of basic necessities.
Recently, McIntosh read about a nonprofit called I Support the Girls. The organization collects bras and feminine hygiene products and distributes the items to women’s shelters and domestic violence shelters around the world.
“The statistics they shared about women having to decide if they will have enough money to feed their family and buy basic items such as a pad was staggering,” McIntosh said. “Most low income women can’t do both. That really hurt my heart.”
McIntosh, who does a lot of volunteering in the community and is the volunteer coordinator at Bank of America in Hanford, had been looking for something geared towards helping women and girls and knew she had a drawer full of bras she could donate.
For her birthday, McIntosh decided she wanted to do something different, so she reached out to I Support the Girls. However, the closest affiliate is in Orange County.
The nonprofit suggested McIntosh host her own drive to support local shelters — which is exactly what she did.
McIntosh initially reached out to friends and family to ask if they would donate a bra or some feminine products for her birthday. She said everyone was supportive of the idea, so she created an Amazon wish list.
Most of the items on the wish list are less than $10 and several are even less than $5.
Within 48 hours, McIntosh said about 50 boxes containing over 500 feminine products were delivered to her doorstep.
McIntosh then posted about her drive on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with the goal of collecting 1,000 items by her birthday, which was the week of Feb. 8.
People continued to donate past her birthday and as of Monday, McIntosh has collected over 3,700 bras and feminine products. She even said strangers have donated money through LinkedIn and women who work at Coca-Cola in Fresno donated $150 in bras and feminine products.
The bras and products will be split between Kings Community Action Organization’s Barbara Saville Shelter in Kings County, Family Services of Tulare County, and the Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno.
Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO, said the items McIntosh is collecting are high on the list of needs at the Barbara Saville Shelter — a 38-bed shelter that helps around 160-200 women and children every year.
A lot of the time, Garner said women come to the shelter in an effort to find safety and remove themselves from bad situations as soon as possible. He said many are focused on the needs of their children first and may not have their own basic necessities.
Having these types of products on-hand at the shelter is one less thing for the women to worry about, Garner said.
Garner said it has been surreal to see this type of outreach and support of the shelter in the community. He added this isn’t the first project McIntosh has done to support one of KCAO’s programs.
“She’s one of our many champions in the community,” Garner said. “We’re very grateful for her work.”
Backed by women and men just as passionate as she is about helping women get through unimaginable situations, McIntosh has increased her goal to 10,000 bras and feminine products by the end of the month.
She said she hopes to drop the items off at the shelters in March, just in time for Women’s History Month.
The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com