Dozens gather to honor, pray for HPD

HANFORD — Signs adorned Civic Park Saturday morning, each with a message thanking the Hanford Police Department for its dedication and commitment to the community.

Dozens gathered at the park to thank, honor and pray for the department and its officers in a show of unity from members of the community.

The event was coordinated by a group of individuals from different churches across town who have met every Saturday in front of the Civic Auditorium since May to pray for one another, the community and the nation.

“We’re supposed to love our sisters and brothers in Christ, we’re supposed to help out each other and respect one another,” group member Debra Haley said. “That’s why we do this.”

The group decided to reach out to the police department to thank them for their service and invited the community to join them in the special event.

“I think that sometimes they’re out there and they don’t realize that so many people are supporting them,” organizer Janey Warren said about the officers. “Even though they don’t see it at times, God’s people are praying for them.”

Police Chief Parker Sever and several HPD officers stopped by the event.

The group prayed, read scriptures, sang songs and anyone who wanted to speak and thank the officers was able to. They also presented Sever and the officers with a few gifts and tokens of appreciation.

Sever thanked the group and said he has been overwhelmed with all the support the department has received lately. He said people send letters and drop off food for the officers all the time.