Downtown Lemoore buzzes as first dispensary opens

LEMOORE — With a line wrapping around the old train depot, Lemoore opened its first cannabis dispensary at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Valley Pure, located at 308 E St., serviced at least 50 customers in the first hour and had plenty more waiting outside during its soft opening. The new dispensary is one of two separate dispensaries scheduled to open in Lemoore this year.

“We always lay the groundwork,” Valley Pure District Manager Tony Caudle said. “We show everybody there’s a path. … It doesn’t take that long as long as the cities are forward thinking. Lemoore has been great. … You got other cities locally surrounding us that are still waiting and they had ordinances in years ago. Lemoore’s definitely ahead of the game.”

Those who are familiar with Valley Pure can expect much of the same in the new location. The dispensary sells flowers, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, vape pens, patches and much more.

“We have a little bit of everything and it’s not everything that just gets you high,” Caudle said. “We have the CBD for the medical benefits. You’re going to see that a lot of people that start using these CBD and THC products get off their prescription drugs, have a better way of life, they live a little better. … The products that we sell are all geared towards helping people.”