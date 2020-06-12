Downtown Lemoore buzzes as first dispensary opens

LEMOORE — With a line wrapping around the old train depot, Lemoore opened its first cannabis dispensary at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Valley Pure, located at 308 E St., serviced at least 50 customers in the first hour and had plenty more waiting outside during its soft opening. The new dispensary is one of two separate dispensaries scheduled to open in Lemoore this year.
“We always lay the groundwork,” Valley Pure District Manager Tony Caudle said. “We show everybody there’s a path. … It doesn’t take that long as long as the cities are forward thinking. Lemoore has been great. … You got other cities locally surrounding us that are still waiting and they had ordinances in years ago. Lemoore’s definitely ahead of the game.”
Those who are familiar with Valley Pure can expect much of the same in the new location. The dispensary sells flowers, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, vape pens, patches and much more.
“We have a little bit of everything and it’s not everything that just gets you high,” Caudle said. “We have the CBD for the medical benefits. You’re going to see that a lot of people that start using these CBD and THC products get off their prescription drugs, have a better way of life, they live a little better. … The products that we sell are all geared towards helping people.”
Customers see the large, recognizable Valley Pure logo when they enter the showroom. The space is clean and sleek with six main display cases. A purple fridge in the corner is filled with Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops and Keef.
Budtenders are available and ready to help inquisitive customers, while multiple registers make checking out a breeze.
“It’s probably one of the best feelings you get when you open these stores and it’s super exciting when your team comes together and they make it happen,” Caudle said. “We signed the inspection certificate at 9:55 a.m. and we opened at 10 o’clock, so it’s good. We’re happy about it for sure.”
Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson said the train depot building was supposed to be a catalyst for downtown Lemoore and help kick-start economic development, but it hadn’t brought in the revenues the city was hoping for.
“I think this is a perfect way to start revitalizing downtown Lemoore,” Olson said. “What we’re really hoping to do is to get people in from out of the area and take the time to experience our downtown and spend time in our restaurants, our little shops, especially on the heels of COVID-19 right now.”
The new location in Lemoore, which is Valley Pure’s fourth branded location and fifth business overall, took approximately eight months to get up and running.
Caudle said eight months was fast considering most new locations take anywhere from 12-16 months to open. Valley Pure was granted its regulatory permit at the beginning of October.
“I’m kind of in shock right now that we actually got to this point,” Olson said. “Three years ago, I would’ve never thought this possible, but working with the industry and with our council, we got it through.”
With more than 26,000 people living in Lemoore, Caudle said the city has a bigger market than they’re used to. But with close proximity to the Tachi Palace and NAS Lemoore, as well as being on the way to the coast, they’re excited for the opportunity.
Both Caudle and Olson understand that there are detractors concerned with the sale of cannabis, but they’re confident the business will help the city.
“We did our research on this, we went to towns and we did our due diligence,” Olson said. “We honestly believe this is a benefit to this city and I wouldn’t have pushed for it so hard if I thought this was going to hurt our community.”
Valley Pure’s hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The grand opening will follow in a couple weeks.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
