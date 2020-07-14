Downtown is getting a treat in Quesadilla Gorilla

HANFORD — A familiar and savory joint will be making its way downtown in the near future.
After years of teasers on social media and questions like “Hanford next?” fans of Quesadilla Gorilla will be happy. Last week, Main Street Hanford announced that the quesadilla shop will be opening a new location at 102 W. Seventh St., next to Hop Forged Brewing Company.
“We’re pretty stoked about it,” founder and CEO Miguel Reyes said. “I feel like we’ve been playing with Hanford’s emotions for a couple years now. … It feels good to finally put some ink on paper and actually commit to it now.”
It will be Quesadilla Gorilla’s fourth location since opening in 2013. The other locations can be found in Visalia, Fresno and Three Rivers. Reyes said the business is aiming to open on Sept. 1.
The venture into Hanford will also be a homecoming for Reyes, who was born and raised in the city, and graduated from Hanford West in 2010.
“I grew up right down the street off of Douty [Street],” Reyes said. “I worked at Superior Dairy for like six years, so I’m very used to downtown Hanford.”
When Reyes and his now-wife, Mikayla, were still dating, he said to her that if they were to ever open a location in Hanford, it would be in the exact spot that they will now be opening in.
“How can we not do it if it became available?” Mikayla said with a laugh.
Besides the opportunity to come full circle, a poll was held asking if fans wanted a new location in Hanford or Clovis. The answer was crystal clear.
“Hanford won by leaps and bounds” Reyes said. “We got probably twice as many votes for Hanford. It seemed like we had a strong pull there.”
For those that are unfamiliar with Quesadilla Gorilla, the eatery offers a variety of creative takes on quesadillas, including a “Dilla of the Day.” They also offer the popular “Build Your Own Quesadilla” where customers get to choose their protein, cheese, two fillings and two sides.
If you want more, you can “KONG IT!” which doubles everything in your quesadilla for $5 more.
“We’re definitely more of a fast-casual restaurant where you can get a quality bite of food for an affordable price,” Reyes said. “You’re able to get in and out, and it’s not going to be this greasy, you feel kind of sick after you eat it, kind of regretful. We do everything from scratch so you’re getting a quality product.”
Reyes and Mikayla are also crossing their fingers for a liquor license from the Alcoholic Beverage Control because their goal is to add a build-your-own margarita option to the mix. Quesadilla Gorilla serves beer and wine in its Fresno location, but margaritas would be a completely new feature.
“Taking the same concept of using quality ingredients,” Reyes said. “Margaritas built from scratch not like the syrups you would get at the store and then add a shot of tequila, but actually a quality flare to it.”
The new location will be hiring crew members with the first round of the interview process beginning in the next week or two.
“Ideally, I would love to hire local people that love their city and love helping out in their own community,” Reyes said. “That seems to always work in our locations just knowing the people, knowing the faces, knowing what’s going on in the town because you’re there.”
There is currently a “Help Wanted” link on Quesadilla Gorilla’s website for those interested in applying.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
