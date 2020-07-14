Downtown is getting a treat in Quesadilla Gorilla

HANFORD — A familiar and savory joint will be making its way downtown in the near future.

After years of teasers on social media and questions like “Hanford next?” fans of Quesadilla Gorilla will be happy. Last week, Main Street Hanford announced that the quesadilla shop will be opening a new location at 102 W. Seventh St., next to Hop Forged Brewing Company.

“We’re pretty stoked about it,” founder and CEO Miguel Reyes said. “I feel like we’ve been playing with Hanford’s emotions for a couple years now. … It feels good to finally put some ink on paper and actually commit to it now.”

It will be Quesadilla Gorilla’s fourth location since opening in 2013. The other locations can be found in Visalia, Fresno and Three Rivers. Reyes said the business is aiming to open on Sept. 1.

The venture into Hanford will also be a homecoming for Reyes, who was born and raised in the city, and graduated from Hanford West in 2010.

“I grew up right down the street off of Douty [Street],” Reyes said. “I worked at Superior Dairy for like six years, so I’m very used to downtown Hanford.”

When Reyes and his now-wife, Mikayla, were still dating, he said to her that if they were to ever open a location in Hanford, it would be in the exact spot that they will now be opening in.

“How can we not do it if it became available?” Mikayla said with a laugh.

Besides the opportunity to come full circle, a poll was held asking if fans wanted a new location in Hanford or Clovis. The answer was crystal clear.