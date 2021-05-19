HANFORD — HerbNJoy, downtown Hanford’s first cannabis dispensary, held its soft opening with a visit from the city’s mayor and more than a few customers.
According to store owner Jeff Linden, they put in their application with the city to open their store in 2019. After 90 days of construction to get the 102 S. Douty St. building up to code, they were ready to go. Linden says the reception on their first day has been outstanding.
“The reception’s been great. We’ve had the mayor, we’ve had the chief of police, we’ve had the city manager, we’ve had a number of news sources,” he said. “So because we’re the first to open in Hanford from a storefront perspective, we’ve had a lot of interest today and I think we try to make an interesting store, so everybody’s come out to see it.”
The store offers a number of cannabis products, though none that are pure CBD, with all containing some THC in them — the active ingredient in marijuana. These include edibles, smokeable “flower” and wellness products.
Another dispensary is expected to open next week in Lemoore.
