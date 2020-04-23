Donut Cafe treats essential workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — "Operation Donut Delivery" is a success.

The owners of the the donut shop, located at 2455 N. 10th Ave., are delivering their tasty snack treats to essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via "Operation Donut Delivery," customers can donate funds which will go toward boxed donut deliveries to essential workers, including law enforcement, healthcare workers, firefighters and other workers.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.facebook.com/donutcafehanford/