Don’t miss the Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade

HANFORD — The Sentinel spoke with Amory Marple, director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, about the upcoming Christmas Parade on Friday evening, which will look a lot different from parades in the past.
Can you tell me a little about this year's parade and how it differs from previous years?
There’s one huge obvious difference with this year’s parade. Traditionally it’s a downtown event and everyone lines the streets of 7th and Douty with a large crowd at the Civic and Superior Dairy. Everyone is powering through the cold just to see the 100 floats parading by. This year that won’t be seen at all. Instead, they will be able to view the stationary floats from the warmth and comfort of their car out at the Kings Fair. Fortunately, Santa on his fire truck is attending the event and will be a great end to the drive thru parade. We will still hold the event the day after Thanksgiving and the community has a timeframe to visit from 5-8 p.m. Also new this year is our new Fan Favorite award. All attendees will be able to vote on their favorite float by using their mobile phone. Award winners will be announced that night in the three categories of Best in theme, Best in Lights and Fan Favorite all being awarded $100 each.
Why did the Chamber feel like it was important keep this event going for the community?
We felt it was important not to let this pandemic get the best of us and that we needed to transition the event for the children in our community. We knew there was a way it could still be done and even though we don’t have near the 100 floats, we still have a glimmer of Christmas and to a child sometimes that’s all you need. There’s not many events this year so this drive thru parade is a free activity to start the Christmas season and be a light of hope during a gloomy time.
Besides the parade, what other activities (like food/drinks or anything else) will be available?
The Kings Fair will have a few food vendors so you can still remain in your vehicle and grab a snack before the show. Some items include corn dogs and kettle corn. The Hanford Chamber will be selling hot chocolate for $1 to help cover parade costs.
Anything you want to say about the safety precautions for those wondering about that aspect?
There is absolutely no foot traffic at this event, which is the main reason why we are having it at the fairgrounds. We felt it would be too hard to control that aspect if we kept a drive thru event downtown. The floats themselves are only allowed 10 people per 10x30’ space and will have to wear masks so they as well are being precautious.
Besides driving, is there another way to enjoy the parade?
We looked into hiring a shuttle bus that was when we were in the Substantial Tier. When we heard we were going back to Widespread we had to cancel those efforts because it would allow too much uncertainty of possibly spreading COVID. We will do a livestream later in the evening posted on our Facebook for those who weren’t able to attend.
What would you say to encourage people to attend the event?
I would encourage people to attend the event to show appreciation to the businesses and organizations that are supporting the parade and have put the time and effort into preparing a float for our community to continue this tradition even through a pandemic. It’s a free event so why not?! And keep the tradition alive for you and your family and attend this year as well!
Anything else you would like to add?
The Hanford Chamber would like to thank this year’s float participants because they stuck with this new idea and feel the same way we do about continuing the tradition and keeping the spirit of Christmas alive. Also, our community sponsors who have helped and supported financially because having to transition to the fair was unexpected for us this year. Some of our bigger supporters were the Kings Fair, EECU and Central Valley Energy Coalition. Jerome Coehlo, director of the Kings Fair, has been a huge help! He was on board with this new idea from day one and has really stepped up in helping the Hanford Chamber see this through every step of the way. We just hope the community at large can show support and attend the event because so much went into it.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
