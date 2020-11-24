Don’t miss the Hanford Chamber Christmas Parade

HANFORD — The Sentinel spoke with Amory Marple, director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, about the upcoming Christmas Parade on Friday evening, which will look a lot different from parades in the past.

Can you tell me a little about this year's parade and how it differs from previous years?

There’s one huge obvious difference with this year’s parade. Traditionally it’s a downtown event and everyone lines the streets of 7th and Douty with a large crowd at the Civic and Superior Dairy. Everyone is powering through the cold just to see the 100 floats parading by. This year that won’t be seen at all. Instead, they will be able to view the stationary floats from the warmth and comfort of their car out at the Kings Fair. Fortunately, Santa on his fire truck is attending the event and will be a great end to the drive thru parade. We will still hold the event the day after Thanksgiving and the community has a timeframe to visit from 5-8 p.m. Also new this year is our new Fan Favorite award. All attendees will be able to vote on their favorite float by using their mobile phone. Award winners will be announced that night in the three categories of Best in theme, Best in Lights and Fan Favorite all being awarded $100 each.

Why did the Chamber feel like it was important keep this event going for the community?

We felt it was important not to let this pandemic get the best of us and that we needed to transition the event for the children in our community. We knew there was a way it could still be done and even though we don’t have near the 100 floats, we still have a glimmer of Christmas and to a child sometimes that’s all you need. There’s not many events this year so this drive thru parade is a free activity to start the Christmas season and be a light of hope during a gloomy time.