Dolores Huerta inspires local students

HANFORD — Although the pandemic has put a halt to in-person events, Inspire California continues to do what it can to reach and motivate local high school and college students through virtual events.

Recently, Inspire California hosted a virtual conversation via Zoom with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta as a part of its “Conversations that Inspire Change” series.

Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides rural Central Valley high school and college students with free comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development mentoring and free college campus tours.

This event followed a summer 2018 conversation with Huerta that Inspire California hosted at Hanford West High School as part of its week-long summer college access initiative that also featured then-Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro.

Inspire California founder Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and Hanford West High School graduate, said he worked hard to adapt Inspire California’s programming to pivot from many of the organization’s in-person events to a series of virtual Zoom-focused learning opportunities.

December’s “Conversations that Inspire Change” Zoom event with Huerta was virtually attended by over 65 Central Valley students, Brieno said.

“Dolores is a civil rights icon and so it was nothing short of inspiring to hear from her personally about her life and experiences,” said Molly Lao, a Fresno native and third-year student at University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. “There’s something special about a leader like her generously taking the time to teach students about social justice, and her words have reinvigorated my commitment toward positive change in my community.”