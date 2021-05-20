When firefighters gave Arianne Wing permission to enter the Taoist Temple Museum after a devastating fire on the night of May 12, she received instructions to go down into the basement of the building to save anything of value from incoming water damage.
This included documents chronicling the history of the immigrants who came to Hanford from southern China as laborers in the 1800s.
“They were stored in the basement where a lot of the paper documents are kept,” Wing said. “And when we were allowed to go in the building, one of the things they said was, ‘you need to check the basement,’ because if there’s any water, that’s where it would collect.”
While the fire claimed many priceless artifacts and treasures, the story of Hanford’s China Alley was not so easy to erase. The papers were found in the basement, along with a small puddle of water, and moved to a safe location.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and insurance is working to determine the damage in dollars.
Wing, one of the proprietors of the China Alley Historical District, says the sight of the damage to the temple and museum was enough to bring her to her knees.
She and her husband, Steve Banister, are still taking stock of their inventory and will be working with a Los Angeles conservator to see what can be salvaged and what’s been lost forever.
“This wasn’t a Disneyland temple,” Wing said. ”The artifacts are all real, and the furnishings, and it was true museum quality because we have for instance with the Hong Kong Museum of History – we have in the past given them artifacts on loan for their own exhibition.”
The old, wooden building itself – which dates back to at least 1879 – is still intact and structurally sound. According to Banister, the windows shattered just as firefighters started putting water down on the flames, letting oxygen inside.
“We’re so lucky that somebody called it in so soon because it was on the cusp of turning into an inferno when the Fire Department was on the scene,” Banister said.
As they sort through the damage, the community of Hanford has come forward with an outpouring of support for their local history. Outside of Hanford, the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington, D.C. called to tell Wing and Banister that they’d run a segment on them to help them raise donations, while other Chinese historical societies in California have been reaching out as well.
China Alley is hurting from the fire. However, just like the building and the documents that chronicle the community’s history, the alley remains intact. It’s a story that’s still being written.
“It now has another chapter,” Wing said. “This is the May 12-13 fire part residue, where this is why this looks this way. That’ll be another page for our tour book.”
