DMV resumes behind-the-wheel drive tests with new protocols on Friday

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26. In-vehicle testing – a requirement for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants – has been suspended since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV will automatically reschedule all canceled drive test appointments.

“I’m asking for everyone’s patience as we safely clear the backlog of behind-the-wheel drive test appointments,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “For all of those Californians who have been waiting, we know how important this is to you.”

The DMV anticipates it will take several weeks to complete testing for previously canceled tests. Appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests will not be available until previously canceled tests are completed.