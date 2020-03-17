DMV allows some customers to avoid going to a DMV office for 60 days

The 60-day period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for customers who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons:

Outdated insurance information

Registration expired for 90 days or more

Smog issues

Recent transfer

Dozens of DMV tasks can be taken care of through other channels including online, through the mail, through the 365 kiosks statewide or in the department’s business partner locations.

DMV said California law enforcement is encouraged to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver license or identification and vehicle registration records. If applicable, department officials said they may waive vehicle registration penalties.

All DMV offices remain open at this time to process those transactions that must be taken care of in an office, including REAL ID. The DMV said it has implemented many process improvements and incorporated technological solutions to increase access to DMV outside of the office and decrease the amount of time someone has to spend at a DMV office.

For REAL ID, the federal government requires an office visit. REAL ID customers can fill out the online application before going into an office.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.