Distance learning turns into group learning for four families

HANFORD — One group of moms have taken it upon themselves to make distance learning a bit easier.

Tera Garcia, Amy Freitas, Lindsey Oliveira and Emily Kahn each have two children currently attending Kings-River Hardwick Elementary School. Teaching is currently being done through distance learning and with all four moms working, they were looking for a solution to ease the burden of schooling at home.

“We were so stressed about, ‘How are we all going to work? And how are we going to be able to do things?’ Garcia said. “And the kids are not just left to their own devices while we’re all working.”

So they came up with a rotating schedule. From Monday through Thursday, the group of eight children — four in fourth grade, three in second and one in first — heads to one of the four moms’ homes to learn. The children stay at their own home on Fridays.

“We just make sure that everybody’s spread out, that everybody has everything they need for that day and then they’re basically each individually working,” Garcia said.

Each parent has a different setup, but Garcia’s consists of a dining and folding table. In her dining room she has four chairs socially distanced for the older children to sit at.

A power strip sits in the middle for them to charge their iPads and laptops accompanied by colored pencils, crayons and other learning materials. Her living room hosts the folding table with the same features for the younger children to sit at.

The result of the assigned group learning has given the four parents some relief