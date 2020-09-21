Distance learning turns into group learning for four families

HANFORD — One group of moms have taken it upon themselves to make distance learning a bit easier.
Tera Garcia, Amy Freitas, Lindsey Oliveira and Emily Kahn each have two children currently attending Kings-River Hardwick Elementary School. Teaching is currently being done through distance learning and with all four moms working, they were looking for a solution to ease the burden of schooling at home.
“We were so stressed about, ‘How are we all going to work? And how are we going to be able to do things?’ Garcia said. “And the kids are not just left to their own devices while we’re all working.”
So they came up with a rotating schedule. From Monday through Thursday, the group of eight children — four in fourth grade, three in second and one in first — heads to one of the four moms’ homes to learn. The children stay at their own home on Fridays.
“We just make sure that everybody’s spread out, that everybody has everything they need for that day and then they’re basically each individually working,” Garcia said.
Each parent has a different setup, but Garcia’s consists of a dining and folding table. In her dining room she has four chairs socially distanced for the older children to sit at.
A power strip sits in the middle for them to charge their iPads and laptops accompanied by colored pencils, crayons and other learning materials. Her living room hosts the folding table with the same features for the younger children to sit at.
The result of the assigned group learning has given the four parents some relief
“It’s definitely put a lot less stress on us that we can actually get our work done and that we know our kids have someone watching them as they’re in school,” Garcia said.
And the difference has been apparent when Fridays come around.
“On Friday, sometimes when I’m working, because I work from home, but I’m on my computer and my kids are on their tablets and I’m in a meeting I can’t run over there and help them,” Garcia said. “It’s hard as far as I don’t know if they’re getting that one-on-one attention that this is allowing them to have.”
Distance learning has also been a challenge for the children with internet outages, Zoom going down occasionally, and other issues. But Garcia said the teachers have been great in terms of helping out the students
“I feel so bad for them half the time because they’re just like us they’re struggling and maybe something on their end happens,” Garcia said.
The children stay at the four homes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the school day ending at noon. The last two hours are spent doing PE, including swimming or jumping on the trampoline, and art projects the school sends via link.
The children have enjoyed the group learning because of the social aspect Garcia. They get to spend time with their friends while learning and then have fun together during their breaks.
“We’re making the best of the situation that we have,” Garcia said.
