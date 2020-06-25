Dispute leads to two arrests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORCORAN — Two Corcoran men were arrested Wednesday after a dispute over money led to an assault and the discovery of several weapons and narcotics.

Around 11:10 a.m., CPD officers encountered two vehicles that they said appeared to be chasing each other in the 1000 block of King Avenue. They said the vehicles were stopped and both drivers were detained.

Police said the drivers began to engage in a verbal dispute, accusing each other of possessing a gun. Officers then conducted a search of both vehicles.

They said they located a loaded short barreled rifle with a large capacity magazine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun with two high capacity magazines, several hollow point 7.62x39 rounds, 9mm rounds and approximately 1.4 grams of methamphetamine in the car that was being driven by 24-year-old Encarnacion Lopez.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of several firearms and narcotics offenses, officials said.