You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Diners head downtown
0 comments
featured

Diners head downtown

HANFORD — The first-ever Dine-Out Downtown took place on Friday night in Hanford.

“The restaurants on Seventh Street were so happy with the turnout and so grateful to be able to provide outdoor dining,” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.

The event, which closed off some streets downtown, was created for downtown restaurants that don’t have outdoor areas to be able to provide dining outside, which is currently permitted in the city.

For the next event on Friday night, Brown said all of the restaurants will have more tables outside and more social distancing markers for those waiting in line for a table.

Brown wanted to remind patrons that the event follows all the guidelines for outdoor dining, including social distancing and masks. She said restaurants will continue to do their best under these tough circumstances.

The event took a lot of hard work and Brown thanked board members and volunteers for helping with the street closure.

Dine Out Downtown in Hanford will continue every Friday night starting at 5 p.m. while outside dining is permitted.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dine out in downtown Friday nights
News

Dine out in downtown Friday nights

  • Updated

HANFORD — Rules and regulations caused by the current pandemic have compelled businesses to think outside the box for ways to keep business vi…

Don F. Dunn
Obituaries

Don F. Dunn

Don F. Dunn                                                                                                March 12, 1957 – July 17, 2020

Manuel James Braz
Obituaries

Manuel James Braz

  • Updated

Manuel James (Jim) Fuzz Braz went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Manuel was born on August 10, 1926 in Lemoore, California to J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News