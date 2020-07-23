Dine out in downtown Friday nights

HANFORD — Rules and regulations caused by the current pandemic have compelled businesses to think outside the box for ways to keep business viable, which is how the idea came about for downtown Hanford’s newest event: Dine-Out Downtown.

Starting Friday night, Seventh Street between Irwin and Harris streets will be closed off to traffic between 5-9:30 p.m. to allow for outside dining.

“The silver lining with all of this is that we get to do things that we would never usually do,” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.

Throughout the shutdowns, Brown said Main Street Hanford has tried to provide all the resources, ideas and opportunities it can to local small businesses. When the governor announced indoor dining would be shut down again, she said she did not want to see businesses begin to close.

Outside dining became popular at restaurants in town when it became allowed, even in the heat, but Brown said downtown restaurants don’t have the private parking availability to provide this service outside.

On a trip to San Luis Obispo, Brown saw that streets were closed to provide for safe outside dining and retail.

“That’s when I decided that we needed to do this in Hanford,” she said.

On Tuesday, Main Street Hanford got the go-ahead from the city to close off the street for the weekly event.

Diners will be able to choose from Zaytoona, El Tarasco, Hop Forged Brewing Company, and Fatte Albert’s Pizza Company. Tables and chairs will be brought outside to allow for safe outside dining.