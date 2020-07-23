Dine out in downtown Friday nights

HANFORD — Rules and regulations caused by the current pandemic have compelled businesses to think outside the box for ways to keep business viable, which is how the idea came about for downtown Hanford’s newest event: Dine-Out Downtown.
Starting Friday night, Seventh Street between Irwin and Harris streets will be closed off to traffic between 5-9:30 p.m. to allow for outside dining.
“The silver lining with all of this is that we get to do things that we would never usually do,” said Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford.
Throughout the shutdowns, Brown said Main Street Hanford has tried to provide all the resources, ideas and opportunities it can to local small businesses. When the governor announced indoor dining would be shut down again, she said she did not want to see businesses begin to close.
Outside dining became popular at restaurants in town when it became allowed, even in the heat, but Brown said downtown restaurants don’t have the private parking availability to provide this service outside.
On a trip to San Luis Obispo, Brown saw that streets were closed to provide for safe outside dining and retail.
“That’s when I decided that we needed to do this in Hanford,” she said.
On Tuesday, Main Street Hanford got the go-ahead from the city to close off the street for the weekly event.
Diners will be able to choose from Zaytoona, El Tarasco, Hop Forged Brewing Company, and Fatte Albert’s Pizza Company. Tables and chairs will be brought outside to allow for safe outside dining.
Restaurants have struggled in this transition to a new way of doing business, while doing all they can to keep customers and employees safe.
“We’re making do,” said Wendy Raygoza, owner of Fatte Albert’s Pizza. “We’re just grateful to still be open and serve customers and have a job for our employees to come to.”
Raygoza said she was enthusiastic when Brown talked to her about the outside dining idea. She said it’s another way to motivate businesses to not give up, as well as keep the community involved.
“I really feel like people need that,” Raygoza said.
The idea also brought excitement to Joe Salazar, head chef at Zaytoona.
“It’s something I’m looking forward to,” Salazar said.
Both Raygoza and Salazar said they are looking forward to seeing returning customers, as well as new ones, and that they appreciate the support they’ve gotten the past few months.
Weather permitting, Dine-Out Downtown will take place every Friday as long as outdoor dining is the only option for restaurants, Brown said.
Brown said she eventually wants to grow the event to include an outside space for retail. For now, she said some businesses and boutiques plan to stay open later on Friday for those looking to do some shopping as well.
Other outdoor dining options in downtown Hanford include Toti’s Pupuseria, Colima and Lush Fine Wines.
Brown encourages the community to continue supporting small business during these uncertain times.
“They’re doing everything they can right now to stay open,” she said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
