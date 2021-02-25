You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dine Out Downtown to return in March
0 comments
top story

Dine Out Downtown to return in March

Dine out downtown

Diners enjoy a meal and drinks in downtown Hanford during the first Dine Out Downtown event last summer in this 2020 file photo. The event series will return in March. 

 Contributed by Main Street Hanford

HANFORD — Dine Out Downtown will be making a comeback this St. Patrick’s Day.

Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said the popular Friday night event, born from the pandemic, will take place with a few modifications this year. Instead of happening every Friday like in 2020, Dine Out Downtown will be every third Friday of the month from 5-10 p.m.

“We found that people loved to come out to dine out Friday nights so much that we decided we wanted to do it with or without the restaurant closures,” Brown said. “Even if restaurants are open, we still want to provide that experience of being outside in the street with maybe some live music and just having something unique to do on Fridays.”

By the time St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, Brown said she expects restaurants to already be allowed to have dine-in. The idea now is for Dine Out Downtown to be another great event for residents and to continue to promote downtown.

“It definitely increased foot traffic downtown, not just for the restaurants but for retail as well,” Brown said. “Many businesses stayed open later on those Friday nights and they experienced higher sales and were really happy with the event.”

After St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on a Wednesday this year, Dine Out Downtown will begin its schedule of every third Friday starting in April and ending in October with Witches Night Out.

Last year, Brown said the event not only helped provide restaurants with a way to stay open, but also gave people a morale boost.

“I think it really just lifted the morale of everybody that came out to those events, whether they were business owners or customers, I think we all needed to be social and have a way to still go out in public and run into friends, and still be able to do that safely.

“We are so grateful that the city allows us to think outside the box and do these types of activities because the best part is to see people smiling and enjoying themselves,” Brown said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food trucks to take over Civic Park
News

Food trucks to take over Civic Park

  • Updated

HANFORD — With a food truck ordinance in place, the city of Hanford is now looking to help local vendors make the most of the ordinance by int…

Jerome Manuel Vierra
Obituaries

Jerome Manuel Vierra

Jerome Manuel Vierra, 77, a lifelong Hanford local was granted his angel wings on January 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez
Obituaries

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez

Our beloved brother, uncle, and great uncle Larry L. Rodriguez was born on December 22, 1959 to Lawrence L. Rodriguez and Lydia Goldie Rodrigu…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News