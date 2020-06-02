Detentions deputy awarded medal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — A Kings County Sheriff’s Office detentions deputy was recognized recently with a medal of meritorious conduct.

Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said earlier this year in January, Deputy Tanner Chennault was waiting in a hallway at the Adventist Health Hanford emergency room with an inmate who was being treated when a different patient grabbed a nurse who was walking by and began to choke the nurse.

Robinson said Chennault immediately tackled the patient, which caused him to lose his grip on the nurse.

“Deputy Chennault’s actions were brave, noble and typical of a Kings County Sheriff’s Office employee,” said a Facebook post from the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

For his actions, Robinson awarded a silver star medal to Chennault on Friday.

