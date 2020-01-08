KINGS COUNTY — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is warning of yet another phone scam targeting Kings County residents.
According to a post on the Kings County Deputy Sheriff's Association Facebook page, recently there have been numerous calls for service regarding a phone scam involving the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
In each instance, officials said the suspect posed as a member of the Sheriff's Office and identified themselves as Sgt. Hutchings, Sgt. Bakker or Lt. Whittmore.
The suspect then tells the potential victim they missed a jury summons from the Kings County Superior Court and are facing criminal action from the Sheriff's Office.
Officials said the suspects are ghosting an actual phone number from Kings County, which means the call shows it is coming from Kings County. So far, the number that has been used is (559) 582-1431.
As the call continues, deputies said the suspect then tells the victim to call back immediately. They request the person call (559) 554-2431 or (559) 554-2314 in order to set up a payment arrangement
In one case, the victim was asked to pay about $500 in green dot prepaid cards. The victim in this case unfortunately fell for the scam, officials said.
You have free articles remaining.
As of Tuesday, scammers have begun targeting people at Naval Air Station Lemoore, said KCDSA President Nate Ferrier.
Sheriff’s officials want to remind the public that neither KCSO nor the Kings County Superior Court will call you and ask for money over missing a jury summons. If you receive a call like this, authorities said the best thing to do is to just hang up.
“If you are worried about the call being legitimate please do not hesitate to call the Sheriff’s Office directly and ask to speak with a Deputy,” said the post.
Officials ask that residents pass along the information to friends and relatives, especially elderly relatives because they are often victims of these types of scams.
In the post, the deputy sheriff’s association said it is very angry that the scammers and criminals would use the Sheriff's Office and Superior Court to victimize innocent people who work hard for their money.
“It is especially sickening they would target the elderly and highlights their depravity,” continued the post.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.