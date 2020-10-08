Deputies search for parolee with warrant

HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Kerman man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit and has a warrant out for his arrest.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, KCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop at Krueger and Jessie streets near East Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. They said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jose Luis Ramos, initially stopped and provided information about his identity.
While the deputy was checking the occupant for his license status and warrants, officials said a female passenger exited the vehicle to speak with the deputy. At this time, deputies said Ramos sped away and a pursuit was initiated.
Due to the speed of the pursuit and already having the identification of the suspect, officials said the pursuit was terminated. They said Fresno County Sheriff's Office also attempted to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful in capturing Ramos.
KCSO later determined that Ramos is from the Kerman area had an outstanding warrant for felony robbery and was a parolee at large.
Authorities said charges have been requested for Ramos with the Kings County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ramos is asked to call (559) 852-2781 or email Deputy Kelsea Beaver at Kelsea.Beaver@co.kings.ca.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!