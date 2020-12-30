Deputies: Robbery leads to shootout

STRATFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a man after they said he robbed a market and engaged in a shootout with the cashier.
Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, officials said a male, later identified as Paul Domingo, entered the Stratford Market located at 20340 Main Street. They said Domingo pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the cashier and demanded money from the cash register.
After receiving the money, deputies said Domingo pepper sprayed the cashier, ran out of the store and headed eastbound on Main Street toward Cross Street. The cashier exited the store and exchanged gunfire with Domingo, they said.
During the shooting, KCSO officials said one of Domingo’s rounds struck the front window of the post office located next door, but said one was injured during the shooting.
After exchanging gunfire with the store clerk, officials said Domingo got into a vehicle parked on Cross Street and fled the area.
Deputies responded to Stratford Market and began speaking with witnesses and processing the scene before KCSO detectives responded and took over the investigation.
After reviewing surveillance video from the store, detectives said they determined Domingo entered the store four days prior to the robbery. With the assistance of investigators from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, detectives said they identified Domingo as the suspect in this case.
On Dec. 23, Sheriff’s officials said Domingo was contacted in the area of Lacey Boulevard and Greenfield Avenue in Hanford by a KCSO K-9 deputy and detectives. They said he was taken into custody and transported to the Kings County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of multiple charges related to the robbery and shooting.
Authorities said Domingo’s bail was set at $490,000 and he was also booked on a no-bail hold for being a parolee at large.
