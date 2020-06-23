Deputies: Man tried to steal $50,000 tractor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — A man was arrested Sunday night after he tried to steal a $50,000 tractor, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of 15th and Excelsior avenues to investigate a person attempting to steal a John Deere tractor valued at $50,000.

Upon arrival, deputies said they learned a male subject was spotted driving down a private dirt road in a dark-colored Dodge Charger. They said the victim began searching his property for the car and located it parked near the area where he parked his tractors.

Officials said the victim used a spotlight to illuminate the area and saw the man inside the cab of his tractor. They said the man then jumped out of the tractor and ran off into nearby area filled with brush and trees.

Deputies began searching for the suspect, who was later identified as 27-year old Raul Gonzalez. They said the search proved difficult due to the dense brush and trees.

A Kings County K9 handler and his partner, Bluz, were brought in to assist in the search. Despite numerous announcements ordering Gonzalez to come out, officials said he refused to exit and Bluz was given a command to begin searching the area.