You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputies: Man recorded others in the restroom
0 comments
top story

Deputies: Man recorded others in the restroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary Canalez

Gary Canalez

 Contributed by Kings County Sheriff's Office

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography after he allegedly video recorded others using a restroom, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, KCSO officials said a deputy was contacted regarding an illegal video recording investigation in the 9900 block of Coast Avenue.

The deputy contacted the reporting party, who stated a male subject, identified as 59-year-old Gary Canalez, used a cell phone to take videos of the residents in the home while they used the restroom.

Officials said a family member located the cell phone, which was hidden behind the toilet, and noticed the phone was set to record. They said the reporting party looked through the videos on the cell phone and found Canalez had recorded them using the restroom, as well as a resident over the age of 65 using the restroom, without permission.

Canalez lived with an elderly couple, Sheriff’s officials said. After finding Canalez had been recording them, they said the elderly couple stayed elsewhere for a short time in fear of what his response would be after law enforcement was notified.

The case was turned over to the Kings County Detective Unit for further investigation.

During the investigation, detectives said the reporting party contacted them and stated he found another phone Canalez used. The reporting party looked through the videos on this phone and found videos of a minor. Detectives said these videos were determined to be taken about a year ago.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, detectives said they located Canalez at the America's Best Value Inn, located in the 900 block of East Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. Canalez was taken into custody without incident, they said.

Authorities said Canalez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, elder abuse and invasion of privacy. His bail was set at $95,000.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Joshua Hunt at (559) 852-2807.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Bettencourt
Obituaries

Steve Bettencourt

Steve Bettencourt, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 67.

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

David R. Snell
Obituaries

David R. Snell

David R. Snell, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 9th in Scottsdale AZ. Dave is survived by his wife Barbara of 40 years; his children Frank…

Josephine S. Baiz
Obituaries

Josephine S. Baiz

  • Updated

Josephine S. Baiz passed away peacefully on Friday February 19, 2021. Josephine was born to parents Juan and Catalina Hernandez Sepeda on Nove…

News

Two arrested for firearms, warrant

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Feb. 18, at 8:54 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit observed a group walking near the intersection of Houston and S…

Obituaries

Linda Gray

  • Updated

Linda Gray, 71 passed away peacefully January 1, 2021 in Hanford, Ca. Linda was born to William & Wanda Baker, Oct. 18, 1949 in Santa Rosa Ca.

Gene Raineri
Obituaries

Gene Raineri

Gene Raineri passed from this life on February 18, 2021 at the age of 95 in Hanford, CA. Gene was born on January 16, 1926 in Lemoore, CA and …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News