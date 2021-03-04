Deputies: Man recorded others in the restroom

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography after he allegedly video recorded others using a restroom, officials said.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, KCSO officials said a deputy was contacted regarding an illegal video recording investigation in the 9900 block of Coast Avenue.
The deputy contacted the reporting party, who stated a male subject, identified as 59-year-old Gary Canalez, used a cell phone to take videos of the residents in the home while they used the restroom.
Officials said a family member located the cell phone, which was hidden behind the toilet, and noticed the phone was set to record. They said the reporting party looked through the videos on the cell phone and found Canalez had recorded them using the restroom, as well as a resident over the age of 65 using the restroom, without permission.
Canalez lived with an elderly couple, Sheriff’s officials said. After finding Canalez had been recording them, they said the elderly couple stayed elsewhere for a short time in fear of what his response would be after law enforcement was notified.
The case was turned over to the Kings County Detective Unit for further investigation.
During the investigation, detectives said the reporting party contacted them and stated he found another phone Canalez used. The reporting party looked through the videos on this phone and found videos of a minor. Detectives said these videos were determined to be taken about a year ago.
Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, detectives said they located Canalez at the America's Best Value Inn, located in the 900 block of East Lacey Boulevard in Hanford. Canalez was taken into custody without incident, they said.
Authorities said Canalez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, elder abuse and invasion of privacy. His bail was set at $95,000.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Joshua Hunt at (559) 852-2807.
