Deputies: Man found with stolen gun

HANFORD — Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he was found with a stolen handgun, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m., a KCSO deputy was patrolling the area of Hanford Armona Road and 10th Avenue in Hanford when the deputy spotted a Dodge Dart in the area which had expired registration.
Officials said the deputy made a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Harris Ramirez.
During the investigation, Sheriff’s officials said a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was located in Ramirez’s waistband. They said they discovered the handgun had been reported stolen and the owner of the handgun had been a victim of identity theft and several guns had been purchased in his name with his stolen identity.
Authorities said Ramirez was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, participating in a criminal street gang and bringing controlled substances into a prison or jail. His bail was set at $125,000.
