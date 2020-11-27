Deputies: Man found with loaded guns, cocaine

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after he was allegedly found with loaded guns and a bag of cocaine during a traffic stop.
Just before 1:15 a.m., a KCSO deputy was on patrol in the area of 12th Avenue and Jackson Avenue, south of Hanford. Officials said the deputy spotted a white 2016 Buick Lacrosse travelling north on 12th Avenue, approaching Jackson Avenue. The vehicle allegedly failed to yield for the posted stop sign at the intersection, so the deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop for the violation.
During the investigation, deputies said one of the vehicles occupants, Noah Quintero was searched. Officials said the deputy located two 9mm semi-automatic handguns in the front waistband of Quintero's pants and a baggy containing approximately 15 grams of cocaine in his pants.
After inspecting the firearms, Sheriff’s officials said the deputy noticed neither of the firearms had serial numbers, or make or model numbers. They said one of the firearms was loaded with seven rounds of ammunition and the second firearm was also loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.
Authorities said Quintero was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $125,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!