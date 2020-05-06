Deputies: Man abused horse with pitchfork

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LEMOORE — A man was arrested for animal cruelty Monday night after he abused his horse with a pitchfork, Kings County Sheriff’s officials said.

Just after 11 p.m., KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 21000 block of Grangeville Boulevard regarding a report of an intoxicated subject abusing his own horse with a pitchfork.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 45-year-old Rogelio Ledezma in a horse corral near his residence and discovered a horse bleeding from the mouth and suffering from multiple lacerations near the animal's torso area consistent with wounds produced from a pitchfork.

Deputies said the horse had been tied to the corral fencing and couldn’t move its head more than a few inches. They said the horse also had no access to food or water. Further investigation revealed a pitchfork that was found discarded behind the corral.

Kings County Animal Services were summoned to the scene and subsequently took custody of the horse and will treat his injuries through professional animal care, officials said.

Based on the investigation and evidence present, authorities said Ledezma was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, in addition to two out-of-county warrants. His bail was set at $89,800.

