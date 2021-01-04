Deputies investigate homicide in Kettleman City

KETTLEMAN CITY — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the apparent killing of a man in Kettleman City.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, KCSO deputies were called to a residence in the 400 block of Becky Pease Street in Kettleman City for a shooting investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located the victim, 38-year-old Gilberto Madera, lying dead in the residence with several gunshot wounds to his body.

KCSO detectives responded to the residence and took over the investigation. They said the shooting is actively being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Mazza at (559) 852-4647 or anonymously at (559) 852-4554.

