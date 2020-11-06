Deputies awarded silver stars

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson awarded two deputies with medals of meritorious conduct for their heroic actions in saving the life of a child during a critical incident.
According to a Facebook post from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Roger Estes and Deputy Gilbert Rios were honored Thursday with silver stars
Robinson said on Dec. 15, 2018, the KCSO received a 911 call from a mother who reported that her 9-year-old son’s father had been drinking and was driving somewhere in the Hanford area. She told deputies that she could hear her son screaming and crying in the background during a prior phone call.
At the same time, Robinson said an additional 911 call was made to the California Highway Patrol regarding a disturbance in the area of Houston Avenue and State Route 43. He said the caller reported that a male adult was chasing a child in the roadway.
Estes and Rios responded to the call and upon their arrival, said they noticed a white Chevy Silverado pickup and attempted to make contact with the occupants. As soon as they made contact with the occupants, the deputies said they saw a man choking a child with one arm and holding a knife to the child's throat with the other.
Officials said both Estes and Rios instantaneously identified this as a very dangerous hostage situation and immediately took action to rescue the child. As quickly as possible, Estes and Rios tried to free the child from the grips of his father.
Robinson said the deputies were met with a tremendous amount of resistance and they could not free the child from his father. Believing the child’s life was in immediate danger, Rios felt that the only way to save this child’s life was to fire his weapon.
Initially, officials said the shots had little effect and the father continued his grip around his son’s neck. Rios then fired again and they said the father released his grip and Estes was able to remove the child from the vehicle and take him to safety.
During the rescue attempt, Robinson said Rios received a minor injury to his hand which required stitches, but Estes was uninjured.
“The entirety of this situation was violent, stressful and extremely demanding upon Sergeant Estes and Deputy Rios. Sergeant Estes and Deputy Rios exemplify the great ethos of professionalism, courage and resolve the Kings County Sheriff’s Office embodies,” said a statement from the office. “Their heroic courage, professionalism and diligence are true markers of their commitment to public safety and exemplifies the dangers our public safety officials face each and every day in all corners of this great nation.”
“It was an honor to be able to recognize Sgt. Estes and Deputy Rios for their actions,” Robinson told the Sentinel on Friday. “I truly believe they saved the life of the child involved.”
The Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association also congratulated the deputies in a Facebook post and thanked them for going above and beyond in their work.
“The KCDSA could not be more pleased to see these two heroes recognized for their swift and brave actions in the line of duty,” the post said.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
