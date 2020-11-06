Deputies awarded silver stars

HANFORD — Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson awarded two deputies with medals of meritorious conduct for their heroic actions in saving the life of a child during a critical incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Roger Estes and Deputy Gilbert Rios were honored Thursday with silver stars

Robinson said on Dec. 15, 2018, the KCSO received a 911 call from a mother who reported that her 9-year-old son’s father had been drinking and was driving somewhere in the Hanford area. She told deputies that she could hear her son screaming and crying in the background during a prior phone call.

At the same time, Robinson said an additional 911 call was made to the California Highway Patrol regarding a disturbance in the area of Houston Avenue and State Route 43. He said the caller reported that a male adult was chasing a child in the roadway.

Estes and Rios responded to the call and upon their arrival, said they noticed a white Chevy Silverado pickup and attempted to make contact with the occupants. As soon as they made contact with the occupants, the deputies said they saw a man choking a child with one arm and holding a knife to the child's throat with the other.

Officials said both Estes and Rios instantaneously identified this as a very dangerous hostage situation and immediately took action to rescue the child. As quickly as possible, Estes and Rios tried to free the child from the grips of his father.

Robinson said the deputies were met with a tremendous amount of resistance and they could not free the child from his father. Believing the child’s life was in immediate danger, Rios felt that the only way to save this child’s life was to fire his weapon.