HANFORD — A convicted felon was arrested Monday after he was found with a handgun in his car, the Kings County Sheriff’s Department said.
In the early morning hours on Monday, Sheriff’s officials said a Kings County deputy noticed a silver Cadillac traveling north on 12th Avenue near the city of Hanford.
After the deputy witnessed the Cadillac commit a traffic violation, officials said a traffic enforcement stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Circle K on the southeast corner of 12th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.
Upon making contact with the driver, identified as 22-year-old John Campos, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle was searched and a .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun was located inside of a concealed compartment in the dash of the Cadillac. They said a magazine loaded with ammunition was also located next to the handgun.
During the investigation, authorities determined the Cadillac belonged to Campos. In addition, they said Campos was previously convicted of a felony, thus prohibiting him from owning or possessing a firearm.
Sheriff’s officials also discovered that Campos was a gang registrant and associated with the Norteno criminal street gang.
Campos was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, authorities said. His bail was set at $70,000.
