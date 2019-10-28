LEMOORE — The dental teams at Oakberry Dental and Kings Dental Group offices in Lemoore will be donating their time and services this upcoming Veterans Day to honor military veterans in need of dental care.
Dr. Amy Coeler at Oakberry Dental and Dr. Terrence O’Hare at Kings Dental said their aim is to help veterans who do not have any dental insurance.
Those interested in obtaining care must first be screened to determine a treatment plan. This will include dental radiographs and an examination. Call either office, Oakberry Dental at (559) 924-9716 or Kings Dental Group at (559) 924-2206, for an appointment.
After reviewing each veteran’s needs, the treating dentist will determine what care will be provided and an appointment for treatment will be arranged.
You have free articles remaining.
On treatment day, veterans can expect that some tooth restorations, extractions and/or cleanings will be performed. O’Hare and Coeler will provide all dental treatment on either Nov. 5 or Nov. 8, depending on the office selected.
Some extractions will be referred to participating oral surgeons Dr. David Smith or Dr. Spencer Anderson at the Central Valley Dental Implant and Oral Surgery Institute in Hanford, as well as their Visalia location with Dr. Timothy Bunnell, on Nov. 11.
If you know a veteran who could benefit from this, you are encouraged to pass this information along.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.