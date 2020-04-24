Denny’s offers produce to help community

HANFORD — The local Denny’s is now giving customers an alternative place to find their produce during the coronavirus pandemic.
With a surplus of produce on their hands last month, the restaurant, located at 1635 Glendale Ave., began the experiment of offering produce in a bundle on their Facebook page. After a positive response, Denny’s decided to go live with the produce option last week.
“It just seemed like people went for it, so we were, like, ‘Maybe we should open this up at our store,” Denny’s Restaurant Manager Kaylene Vasquez said. “Each Denny’s, it’s up to the location whether or not they want to do it. It seems like the community really needs it right now.”
Denny’s is currently offering milk, eggs, tomatoes, spinach, cheese and more than 35 produce items in total.
“It’s basically what we have on our regular menu,” Vasquez said. “We’re just offering now the produce as well.”
The restaurant put together a makeshift drive-thru at the front of their restaurant and is currently taking orders through it. Customers are handed a menu and after selecting their groceries, they simply have to wait for Vasquez and other staff members to put together the orders.
“We check off exactly which items they would like to do,” Vasquez said. “Then I come back inside, I’ll weigh it out, box it up. … We’ve tried to make it as simple and as fast as possible because everyone is not supposed to be out.”
Customers can also order online, call in their orders and elect for curbside. Denny’s is even offering free delivery on online orders.
“A lot of [customers] are really appreciative just because like you’ve seen Walmart. You go out there and it’s like an hour wait before you come inside and this is nice because it’s curbside,” Vasquez said. “You’re waiting in your car, comfortable, you’re safe in your own environment, you don’t have to worry about anything.”
Even better, Denny’s is currently giving a 50% discount to all law enforcement, including the California Highway Patrol, Hanford Police and firefighters, and 25% off to health care workers.
“It’s all the local heroes that are out there as the essential community,” Vasquez said. “They don’t have a choice. They can’t not go to work. They have to. We just want to offer those discounted rates for them as well.”
Customers not interested in produce can still get those famous Moons Over My Hammy and Grand Slams. Denny’s continues to offer its full menu, but their operating hours have changed. Instead of being open 24/7, they are now open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Vasquez said she foresees the produce portion staying in place as long as the quarantine is in place.
“Our goal is really just to help the community,” Vasquez said. “It just seemed like this was one of those things that we really needed to jump on the bandwagon with because it’s not getting any better right now. It just seems like we really needed to be a part of the local community and help a little bit more.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
