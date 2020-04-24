Denny’s offers produce to help community

“We check off exactly which items they would like to do,” Vasquez said. “Then I come back inside, I’ll weigh it out, box it up. … We’ve tried to make it as simple and as fast as possible because everyone is not supposed to be out.”

Customers can also order online, call in their orders and elect for curbside. Denny’s is even offering free delivery on online orders.

“A lot of [customers] are really appreciative just because like you’ve seen Walmart. You go out there and it’s like an hour wait before you come inside and this is nice because it’s curbside,” Vasquez said. “You’re waiting in your car, comfortable, you’re safe in your own environment, you don’t have to worry about anything.”

Even better, Denny’s is currently giving a 50% discount to all law enforcement, including the California Highway Patrol, Hanford Police and firefighters, and 25% off to health care workers.

“It’s all the local heroes that are out there as the essential community,” Vasquez said. “They don’t have a choice. They can’t not go to work. They have to. We just want to offer those discounted rates for them as well.”