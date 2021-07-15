A 25-year-old Democrat aims to take David Valadao’s Congressional seat in 2022, and announced his candidacy Thursday, joining four other candidates vying for the District 21 seat.
Angel Lara's primary motivation is to flip the district by replacing Republican Valadao, according to a press release. The seat represents Kings County, along with portions of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
“This campaign is about taking back California’s 21st Congressional district from Trump’s Republican party,” Lara said. “The Central Valley is my home and our community deserves a representative in Washington who works for them.”
Lara is the son of Mexican immigrants and grew up in Bakersfield, according to the release. He holds a bachelor's degree in public health from University of California, Berkeley.
He worked as a care coordinator for homeless people and worked in the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein. He said working in Feinstein's office inspired him to run for Congress.
“While Republicans in Congress are focused on voter suppression and dismantling our social safety net, real people in this district are struggling to make ends meet and are looking to their leaders for help,” Lara said. “There are so many families like mine in this community who are not represented by Republican David Valadao in Congress.”
Lara joins four other candidates, including Valadao, in the 2022 race for the district seat. Nicole Para and Bryan Osorio are the other Democratic candidates, and Valadao is being challenged by another Republican, Chris Mathys.
According to Federal Election Commission data, Valadao is leading in campaign contributions, with more than $320,000 in total receipts. Mathys trails with over $106,000 and Parra has received almost $31,000. The other candidates have yet to receive contributions.
Valadao also leads in out-of-state donors, with one and three donors for Mathys and Parra respectively and the incumbent holding 74 non-California donors. Mathys’ campaign is also boosted by a $100,000 loan he made to himself.
California statewide primaries will take place June 7, 2020.
