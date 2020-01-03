SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted the first manual snow survey of 2020 Thursday and results show a good start to this year’s snowpack.
The manual survey taken at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada recorded 33.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 11 inches, which is 97% of average for this location.
The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.
On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer. The melted runoff provides most of Kings County’s summer water supply.
“While the series of cold weather storms in November and December has provided a good start to the 2020 snowpack, precipitation in Northern California is still below average for this time of year,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “We must remember how variable California’s climate is and what a profound impact climate change has on our snowpack.”
California traditionally receives about 75% of its annual precipitation during December, January and February, with the bulk of this precipitation coming from atmospheric rivers.
Similar to last year, the state experienced a dry start to this water year — which runs from Oct. 1-Sept. 30 — followed by cold, wet December storms that brought the state up to 74% of average annual precipitation for this time of year.
DWR conducts five media-oriented snow surveys at Phillips Station each winter in January, February, March, April and, if necessary, May.
More telling than a survey at a single location are DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations scattered throughout the State. Measurements indicate that statewide, the snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 9.3 inches, or 90% of the January 2 average.
“It’s still too early to predict what the remainder of the year will bring in terms of snowpack,” said Sean DeGuzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section. “Climate change is altering the balance of rain and snow in California. That is why it is important to maintain our measurements of the snowpack to document the change in addition to having critical information to forecast spring runoff.”
Officials said climate change is expected to lead to continued warming and fewer but more intense storms impacting the snowpack of the Sierra Nevada. They said these changes continue to impact the distribution of snow across elevations, its pattern of accumulation, and rate of melt.
The second snow survey of the year will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30.
