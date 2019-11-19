{{featured_button_text}}
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets, announced recently that Davis Taylor has been named publisher of the Santa Maria Times in Santa Maria, California, effective Nov. 12, 2019.

Taylor will continue to serve as publisher of The Sentinel in Hanford and The Napa Valley Register in Napa, California.

“Davis Taylor has demonstrated expertise as a strong operator in California, and I am confident that success will continue in all three enterprises as he moves to the publisher role in Santa Maria,” said Lee Group Publisher Cathy Hughes. “Davis’ background in advertising, coupled with his vast newspaper experience and knowledge of the California markets, make him the ideal choice to lead the experienced team in Santa Maria.”

Taylor was named publisher of The Sentinel in 2013 after serving as sales and marketing director for Gannett Co., Inc.’s Times-Delta Media Group, and of The Napa Valley Register in 2018.

Taylor’s publishing career of 37 years includes sales and marketing executive positions at the Oakland Tribune and Media News Group, San Jose Mercury News and Harte-Hanks Communications. He also was a director of national, local and target marketing sales teams at The Seattle Times.

“I’m very happy and excited about coming to the Santa Maria Times,” Taylor said. “The paper has a long history of community journalism and service to this area.”

