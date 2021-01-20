David Valadao ‘honored’ to witness peaceful transition, committed to working with Biden Administration

Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States:
“Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. This core principle is a large part of what makes America the greatest country in the world. I am committed to working with the Biden Administration to bring real solutions to the Central Valley, like securing more water for California communities and farmers, facilitating widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities, and providing serious relief for small business owners.”
