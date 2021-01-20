You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Valadao ‘honored’ to witness peaceful transition, committed to working with Biden Administration
0 comments
top story

David Valadao ‘honored’ to witness peaceful transition, committed to working with Biden Administration

  • Updated
  • 0
David Valadao xyz

David Valadao

Congressman David G. Valadao released the following statement Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States:

“Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. This core principle is a large part of what makes America the greatest country in the world. I am committed to working with the Biden Administration to bring real solutions to the Central Valley, like securing more water for California communities and farmers, facilitating widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities, and providing serious relief for small business owners.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbert Rodriguez
Obituaries

Gilbert Rodriguez

  • Updated

Gilbert Rodriguez Jr. (77) passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1943. He immigrated as a toddler with his family …

Manuel M. Meneses
Obituaries

Manuel M. Meneses

Manuel Martins Meneses of Hanford was born on August 19, 1932 in Terceira, Azores. Manuel passed away on January 9, 2021 at home surrounded by…

Antonio Silveira
Obituaries

Antonio Silveira

It is with deep sorrow that we say goodbye to Antonio “Tony” Gabriel Silveira; husband, father, Avô, Avô Velhinho, brother, uncle, & frien…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News