David Valadao declares victory in District 21

HANFORD — With the vote count across the 21st Congressional District nearly complete, Republican David Valadao declared victory Wednesday in the close rematch race.
Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford who previously held the seat for three terms from 2013-2019, challenged incumbent TJ Cox (D-Fresno), who beat Valadao by a small margin of around 860 votes in 2018.
According to the secretary of state of state website, as of Thursday, Valadao had garnered 85,373 votes (50.5%) districtwide, while Cox had received 83,619 votes (49.5%).
Around 97% of the district — which includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties — is reporting results, which must be certified by Dec. 11.
In a released statement, Valadao said he will be going back to congress in January to fight for the Central Valley:
“I’m once again overwhelmed by the Central Valley’s support and faith in me.
“To everyone who fueled this campaign putting in long hours making phone calls, knocking doors and believing in this cause — thank you! I could not have done it without you. I commend TJ Cox for running a strong campaign and thank him for his service in Congress.
“To the election workers in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties — I appreciate your hard work over the past three weeks to make sure that every vote was counted fairly and accurately.
“To all those who voted for me and those who didn’t — I will be a representative here to serve and fight for every resident of the Central Valley with an open door no matter your background.
“This Thanksgiving, as the coronavirus continues to spread and our community and nation struggle, we desperately need relief. The only way we will get through this is by sticking together as Americans, not divided by political parties. When I head back to Washington every resident of the Central Valley has my word that I will continue to always put this community first.
“I will not stop fighting to support families in the Central Valley fighting to bring more water to our communities, passing a COVID-relief package that will bring much needed help to frontline workers and small businesses, working to improve our healthcare system so that everyone can get the care they need when they need it most.”
Cox posted the following message to his Facebook page Thursday morning:
“Almost three years ago, I entered this race as an underdog. But we out-worked our opponent and pulled off the most stunning upset in Central Valley history. However, it took a while. 2018 taught us it’s not over until every vote is counted. Taking that lesson to heart, I do not plan to make a statement on the outcome of the election until every vote is counted and we have the final results, certified by all four counties in this district.
“Regardless of the final certified results of this election, I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished in two short years. We reached out to every corner of the district and worked to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals, families and communities throughout the Central Valley. The twenty-seven bills we introduced in our first term placed us as one of the most productive and prolific members of Congress to ever come from the Valley. I fought for water, to expand access to quality affordable healthcare and to protect your Social Security and Medicare benefits. I was a proud yes vote on the Dream Act, which would provide a pathway to legal status for thousands of DREAMers in the Valley. I never forget that I work for the people.
“I am also very proud of the campaign we’ve run. We didn’t engage in gutter politics. We took our message directly to the people, many of whom never knew they could have a strong voice in their federal government.
“I hope everyone enjoys a safe Thanksgiving. I know this year I’m especially grateful for the love and health of my wife, my mother, and my four kids. I also look forward to Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties finishing and certifying their counts as quickly as possible, because we can’t waste a minute to tackle the big issues facing Central Valley working families and small businesses.”
