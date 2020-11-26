David Valadao declares victory in District 21

HANFORD — With the vote count across the 21st Congressional District nearly complete, Republican David Valadao declared victory Wednesday in the close rematch race.

Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford who previously held the seat for three terms from 2013-2019, challenged incumbent TJ Cox (D-Fresno), who beat Valadao by a small margin of around 860 votes in 2018.

According to the secretary of state of state website, as of Thursday, Valadao had garnered 85,373 votes (50.5%) districtwide, while Cox had received 83,619 votes (49.5%).

Around 97% of the district — which includes all of Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties — is reporting results, which must be certified by Dec. 11.

In a released statement, Valadao said he will be going back to congress in January to fight for the Central Valley:

“I’m once again overwhelmed by the Central Valley’s support and faith in me.

“To everyone who fueled this campaign putting in long hours making phone calls, knocking doors and believing in this cause — thank you! I could not have done it without you. I commend TJ Cox for running a strong campaign and thank him for his service in Congress.

“To the election workers in Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties — I appreciate your hard work over the past three weeks to make sure that every vote was counted fairly and accurately.

“To all those who voted for me and those who didn’t — I will be a representative here to serve and fight for every resident of the Central Valley with an open door no matter your background.