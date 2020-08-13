Data shows 80% of money lost in prize schemes is from those over 65

FRESNO — Sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams have not lessened their financial and emotional harm, despite concerted law enforcement efforts, according to the latest data from Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). This fraud is especially devastating to older adults in the United States and Canada, according to the BBB.
BBB cautions this group to be particularly vigilant about recognizing and avoiding tactics used by scammers to prey on people during the COVID-19 crisis.
BBB issued an in-depth investigative study on sweepstakes and lottery scams in June 2018. In the two years since that study was issued, BBB Scam Tracker reports have declined somewhat, but complaints to the FTC and IC3 have held fairly steady, both in number and in reported financial losses.
Adults age 65 and older remain overwhelmingly the largest group victimized by these scams. Of the 4,417 sweepstakes and lottery scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker since 2018, nearly half, or 1,980, came from victims over the age of 65. This age group lost $2.52 million of the $3.1 million in losses reported to Scam Tracker, representing more than 80% of money lost by Americans and Canadians to this fraud.
Combined FTC and IC3 complaints reflect losses of $112 million in 2017, $182.6 million in 2018 and $170.4 million in 2019.
“The law requires you to purchase a ticket to play the lottery, but a legitimate lottery or sweepstakes will never ask its winners to wire money or buy gift cards to claim the prize,” said Blair Looney, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties. “It’s heartbreaking that these fraudsters are continually finding new ways to prey on older people who are dreaming of a big win or a financial windfall in their golden years.”
Scammers have updated their sales pitches to potential victims to include COVID-19 twists. According to Scam Tracker reports, scammers are discussing supposed COVID-19 safety precautions for prize delivery, and attributing delays in awarding prizes to the pandemic. One impostor scam, fraudulently using the Publishers Clearing House name in connection with a bogus COVID-19 Census Grant, allows targeted victims to choose their winnings by the amount of fees they are willing to pay. Using social media, scammers publish a list of supposed winners and invite people whose names are not on the list to provide personal information and choose their award level.
Many sweepstakes and lottery scams continue to originate from Jamaica, as reported in the original study. This is particularly true of cold calls over the phone. However, scammers may reach out by phone, email, U.S Postal Service or even social media. U.S. postal inspectors say now many victims are being instructed to mail cash to scammers. Besides offering fake cash prizes, scammers may lure victims by also claiming victims will receive luxury cars, laptops or other high-end merchandise.
A senior man in Branson, Missouri, told BBB he received a call from Jamaica during the COVID-19 pandemic, informing him he had won a $8.5 million MegaMillions prize and a Mercedes-Benz car. He was told $85,000 in taxes had already been paid on the winnings, but he would need to pay $500 in lawyer fees to receive the prizes.
Over the next four months, various callers asked the man to purchase $6,500 in gift cards from ebay, Walgreens, Walmart and Best Buy, which he did. The man said not only did he not receive the prize, he suffered three heart attacks within one month before telling the scammers to stop calling and reporting them to BBB.
“They won’t stop calling me,” he told BBB. “Last week, I got a call from Publishers Clearing house saying they were investigating victims of scams by (the name of the scammer). Then they asked me to get an eBay card for $150. I said, 'Scam!' and hung up.”
(The caller was an impostor, not Publishers Clearing House.)
People who have become victims of sweepstakes scams are likely to be contacted again by scammers.
Many lottery scam victims keep sending money for weeks or months, thinking that each step is the last one before they get their winnings.
A Dallas, Texas, woman told BBB she lost $150,000 and her home, job and credit after a man from Jamaica called her in June 2018 to tell her she had won a $9 million prize. “Started out to be a small prize, and within several days, the prize became a whopper,” she wrote to BBB. “I fell for it.”
The woman said she dealt only with the initial caller for two years and usually paid by gift card. She told BBB she broke off communication when the fraudster attempted to involve her in other scams.
Law enforcement officials have prioritized sweepstakes and lottery scams, with dozens of cases prosecuted since 2018 in both the U.S. and Jamaica. These prosecutions have included not only scammers themselves, but victims who agreed to become part of additional scam activity. While these “money mules” typically are not prosecuted if they were unaware of their own participation in scams, known accomplices have been the target of government action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!