Daily new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and received an update on a variety of coronavirus-related issues, including a decline in daily new cases and hospitalizations.

Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, started off with a breakdown of the case numbers in the county.

In Kings County, there have been a total of 3,523 cases since the COVID-19 outbreak began. So far, 2,035 individuals have recovered and there have been 39 deaths, leaving 1,449 active cases in the county.

These numbers do not include cases in skilled nursing facilities or state-run correctional facilities.

Hill said he has seen a decline in the number of daily new cases compared to a couple weeks ago, which makes him “cautiously optimistic.”

“I’m hopeful that is the new trend that we’re on and that our cases are beginning to decrease,” he said.

On that same note, Hill said he continues to watch hospital data closely and hopes the trend of decreased hospitalizations also continues both locally and regionally.

Hill said there are currently 30 patients hospitalized due to the disease, with four of those in the ICU. He said only 12 of those patients are from Kings County.

Total COVID-19 cases coming from skilled nursing facilities in the county now sit at 170 cases. So far, 120 cases have recovered and there have been 24 deaths due to the disease, leaving 26 active cases.

Another spike in cases has occurred at state-run correctional facilities in the county, Hill said.