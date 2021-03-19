D.H. Blattner & Sons raises over $13,000 for local organizations

HANFORD — Lemoore Christian Aid and God’s Bread Box will be getting a sizeable donation thanks to D.H. Blattner & Sons’ 2021 Food Drive Team Challenge.

The annual food drive, which is held all throughout the United States, raised more than $13,000 locally by Brian Cooper’s team — 4108 Slate Solar. Cooper, a site manager for D.H. Blattner & Sons, said they raised $3,000-$4,000 more than they did during last year’s food drive.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Cooper said. “We had some great participation this year. We always solicit our vendors and subcontractors and things like that, even the owners.”

The food drive was held by several teams or projects throughout the United States. Project 959 Priddy Wind was the winner for going 3,102% above their fundraising goal. Cooper’s project came in second and was 1,724% above their goal. They also raised the most money out of any other team.

A total of 23 projects helped raise a combined $74,722 and 14,346 food, household and personal items for local charities.

The company sets each project’s goal based upon the amount of employees a project has. 4108 Slate Solar’s goal was over 5,000 points or over $1,000. Although Cooper’s project raised well above that goal and the most amount of money, they also had over 200 people on their project, which made it harder have a larger percentage than a smaller project.

“You take the food items and money that you got and divide it by the points system and that’s how you get the winner,” Cooper said.