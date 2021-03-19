D.H. Blattner & Sons raises over $13,000 for local organizations

HANFORD — Lemoore Christian Aid and God’s Bread Box will be getting a sizeable donation thanks to D.H. Blattner & Sons’ 2021 Food Drive Team Challenge.
The annual food drive, which is held all throughout the United States, raised more than $13,000 locally by Brian Cooper’s team — 4108 Slate Solar. Cooper, a site manager for D.H. Blattner & Sons, said they raised $3,000-$4,000 more than they did during last year’s food drive.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Cooper said. “We had some great participation this year. We always solicit our vendors and subcontractors and things like that, even the owners.”
The food drive was held by several teams or projects throughout the United States. Project 959 Priddy Wind was the winner for going 3,102% above their fundraising goal. Cooper’s project came in second and was 1,724% above their goal. They also raised the most money out of any other team.
A total of 23 projects helped raise a combined $74,722 and 14,346 food, household and personal items for local charities.
The company sets each project’s goal based upon the amount of employees a project has. 4108 Slate Solar’s goal was over 5,000 points or over $1,000. Although Cooper’s project raised well above that goal and the most amount of money, they also had over 200 people on their project, which made it harder have a larger percentage than a smaller project.
“You take the food items and money that you got and divide it by the points system and that’s how you get the winner,” Cooper said.
Cooper said they began by challenging the owners to contribute $5,000, which they always match. They upped it from $3,500 last year, but the owners still met the challenge.
“We had a good base to right there to start with $10,000 and then just build on top of that,” Cooper said.
Everybody was willing to contribute to the food drive, including the person who picks up their garbage. Cooper said they gave him the opportunity to donate and he pulled over right then and there and wrote them a $500 check. It was just one of many examples of great participation they had.
“We would have our tailgate safety meetings in the morning and we would bring it up a couple of times just to remind everybody what a good cause it was and how the money was going to be benefitted with God’s Bread Box and Lemoore Christian Aid,” Cooper said.
Lemoore Christian Aid is a nonprofit that provides food and clothing to those in need. Once every 45 days, individuals can claim essentials from the nonprofit. Located at 224 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore Christian Aid was founded in 1985 and helps about 600 people a month.
God’s Bread Box distributes food on the fourth Saturday of each month at First Methodist Church, 500 E. Bush St. They were named the 2018 Organization of the Year by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce.
The plan is to host representatives from both organizations soon and present them each with a check.
“It’s just our way of giving back to the community,” Cooper said. “So many people see the construction congestion coming into town … and a lot of people get the impression, ‘Here’s some of that construction trash.’ We care a lot about our image and we truly care about the community.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
