CVS Health says flu shot is critical this year

HANFORD — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be a prevalent issue, CVS Pharmacy is currently offering flu shots and encouraging consumers to get theirs.
“It’s extremely important this year and it’s to ensure our health care resources are reserved for those that are positive for COVID-19,” Simrit Dhillon, a CVS district leader who oversees 16 stores, said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu season occurs during the fall and winter and they recommend getting a vaccination early in the fall and no later than the end of October. One reason being the vaccine takes approximately two weeks to build immunity.
This year stands to be a precarious one with both the flu viruses and virus that causes COVID-19 expected to spread during the fall and winter. While it’s difficult to give an exact date for the flu season, CDC data shows flu activity peaks between December and February.
“Our health care system, it has a bigger strain than it ever has before and we want to make sure our communities are vaccinated and we’re really using those resources for those that are affected by COVID-19,” Dhillon said.
According to a survey commissioned by CVS Health1 and conducted among a general population of U.S. consumers, 66% of consumers surveyed in July say they definitely or likely will get a flu shot this season and 54% of consumers said they plan to get the flu shot earlier than last year. The impact of COVID-19 is illustrated when comparing it to January’s number where 34% of consumers said they definitely or were likely getting a flu shot.
“What that means to me is our organization has done a great job of securing allotments for our locations, making sure we have enough for our communities and just the higher awareness for our teams to make sure we’re out there protecting our communities,” Dhillon said.
Flu shots are currently available at the nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy and approximately 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country. Flu shots are available seven days a week and CVS Pharmacy has even expanded its evening and weekend hours for the shot.
There’s three ways to get the flu shot:
- Sign up on www.CVS.com.
- Sign up on the CVS app.
- Text FLU to 287898.
Through these options, a customer can complete a digital intake form prior to coming to one of the CVS locations for a faster and more streamlined experience. Customers can also pay online and will then receive an email link which will allow them to check in at the store. They will then head to the drop-off location with a pharmacist ready to administer the immunization. Walk-in appointments are also welcome at all CVS Pharmacy locations.
“We’ve seen more clinics this year than ever and that’s people just wanting to get ahead and us wanting to go out and vaccinate people and keep our health care system strong,” Dhillon said.
CVS Pharmacy is also taking precautions to ensure the safety of their patients and staff. Therefore, all patients must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken prior to the immunization. Pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers will be wearing protection equipment and will observe enhanced cleaning protocols.
The flu shot is recommended for those six months and older, especially for those in the high-risk population such as people over the age of 65, pregnant women and people in long-term care facilities.
“We’re on the forefront just making sure our communities are healthy, we’re just really taking care of those underlying causes — pneumonia, respiratory illnesses and keeping our health care system as less strained as possible,” Dhillon said.
The cost of the flu shot varies from person to person, but with insurance it’s usually free or a small fee. For those without insurance, it can range from $0-$50, according to GoodRx.
It’s important to note that in a day and age of so much misinformation, there are a couple of myths that have recently persisted about the flu shot. One is that the flu shot helps with COVID-19 and its symptoms. That is untrue. It does not help in any way with COVID-19. Another unfounded claim is that the flu shot actually gives you the flu.
“That’s totally a myth,” Dhillon said. “The flu shot is there to protect the community.”
The flu shot’s side effects usually include a sore arm from the injection or a small fever, which can be easily treated with Tylenol or something similar. And with 66% indicating, they’ll get a flu shot, they will continue to be administered all throughout the flu season.
“We’re in a position this year to administer more flu shots than we’ve ever had,” Dhillon said. “Our main goal is to make sure our communities and our locations have the right amount of flu shots to meet up with that demand.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!