CVS Health says flu shot is critical this year

HANFORD — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be a prevalent issue, CVS Pharmacy is currently offering flu shots and encouraging consumers to get theirs.

“It’s extremely important this year and it’s to ensure our health care resources are reserved for those that are positive for COVID-19,” Simrit Dhillon, a CVS district leader who oversees 16 stores, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu season occurs during the fall and winter and they recommend getting a vaccination early in the fall and no later than the end of October. One reason being the vaccine takes approximately two weeks to build immunity.

This year stands to be a precarious one with both the flu viruses and virus that causes COVID-19 expected to spread during the fall and winter. While it’s difficult to give an exact date for the flu season, CDC data shows flu activity peaks between December and February.

“Our health care system, it has a bigger strain than it ever has before and we want to make sure our communities are vaccinated and we’re really using those resources for those that are affected by COVID-19,” Dhillon said.

According to a survey commissioned by CVS Health1 and conducted among a general population of U.S. consumers, 66% of consumers surveyed in July say they definitely or likely will get a flu shot this season and 54% of consumers said they plan to get the flu shot earlier than last year. The impact of COVID-19 is illustrated when comparing it to January’s number where 34% of consumers said they definitely or were likely getting a flu shot.