HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday evening to hold a public hearing regarding an eminent domain property, and to discuss crow abatement and a public art project.
Council will hold one public hearing regarding Grimm Property eminent domain.
According to the staff report, the city has desired to have additional parking close to the downtown area to promote ease of access to businesses by visitors and wants to acquire this property for its close proximity to downtown.
The staff reports states that a portion of the property, located at 122 E. Eighth St., has been vacant for many years and the improved portions of the property have been subject to code enforcement violations and red tagging.
The public hearing will not be conducted to discuss the compensation for the land, only to have council make the necessary findings and establish the public necessity for the project.
Under general business, council will discuss the city’s continued participation with Main Street Hanford in a falconry-based bird abatement program to reduce the crow population in downtown Hanford.
Last year, the city partnered with Main Street on the six-month program and saw a significant decrease in the crow population in the downtown area. The program cost the city $22,250 — half the total cost of the program.
After implementing the program, downtown business owners said the area was much cleaner without the crows, but said they would like to see the abatement done throughout the entire year because they noticed the crows began to come back.
Based on the outcome and feedback, Main Street wants to continue the program and is asking for the city’s participation once again. For a full year, the city’s portion would be $30,200 and funding will be from the Main Street/Downtown fund where annual contributions are made to Main Street Hanford.
Also under general business, council will discuss the placement of public art farm animals in certain city parks as part of the Hanford Elementary School District Wednesday Leadership Art Project.
The city’s Parks and Recreation department was recently contacted by art teachers from Hanford Elementary School District regarding the possibility of creating a public art project in some of the city parks.
Eventually, an idea of placing farm animals in City parks that would be painted by students, and placed in areas to have children explore the parks was chosen. The project is intended to not only bring student art to the city’s park system, but build a sense of pride in them for the community’s parks.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive updates on the food truck ordinance and Community Choice Energy.
