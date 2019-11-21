HANFORD — Downtown Hanford’s skies will be darkened no more now that the falconry program used to disperse crows is set to come back for a full year.
During the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to fund half the cost of a year-round falconry-based bird abatement program for the downtown area.
Last year, the city partnered with Main Street Hanford on a six-month crow abatement program provided by Integrated Avian Solutions. In this program, several falconers used trained raptors like hawks and falcons to intimidate and scare away the nuisance birds.
Main Street Hanford decided to give the program a try after previous attempts to rid the downtown area of crows failed. The crows have been a detriment to downtown for many years, leaving droppings everywhere and posing a health hazard.
Michelle Brown said last year’s program was successful, leaving downtown sidewalks clean of bird dropping from October to April. However, when the raptors left, the crows came back.
“It seems evident that Hanford needs continued crow abatement, and potentially crow abatement year round,” Adam Baz, a falconer with Integrated Avian Solutions, told the council. He added that the only real and effective way to do that is with falconry.
Brown said Main Street was hesitant to continue the falconry program due to the cost, but when compared to the cost of pressure washing the sidewalks daily to keep them clean of droppings, they found that it was more cost effective to continue the falconry program year-round.
“Last year it was so successful, we want a chance to fine-tune the project to make it even more successful,” Brown said.
The point of the program is not to eliminate the crows, but disperse them from unhealthy high concentrations. Baz said they concentrate in downtown because it’s safe, there’s food, light, and it’s warmer there.
Baz said some of the crows that were concentrated in the downtown area last year scattered out to other areas, but the others joined the crows that were located on 11th Avenue — which was outside of the project area.
This year, the project area is being expanded to include 11th Avenue to the west side and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School to the north.
“By dispersing them from this core area that they really like, they’ll just kind of naturally scatter across the landscape,” Baz said.
You have free articles remaining.
While there will still be crows in Hanford, Baz said they will hopefully not be in extreme concentrations by the end of the program.
The city will pay $30,200, which is half the cost of the yearlong program. The funding for the city’s portion of this cost will be from the Main Street/Downtown business tax fund.
Brown said the program will begin in December or January.
City Manager
New Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez II was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. He officially started in his position on Monday.
Mayor Sue Sorensen welcomed Cifuentez and his family, some of which were at the meeting Tuesday, to Hanford.
“You’re going to be sharing him with us a lot,” Sorensen said jokingly to Cifuentez’s family. “We’re excited to get to know him better and you better and look forward to you being a part of our community as well.”
Cifuentez thanked council for the opportunity and said he was excited to be in Hanford.
In his first couple days on the job, Cifuentez said he tried to meet as much city staff as possible. He said he also walked through downtown Hanford and visited with Main Street Hanford.
“Both staff and the community has been so welcoming to me,” Cifuentez said, adding he looks forward to serving the community.
He also said he and his wife look forward to moving to Hanford when their home is complete next year and being a part of the community.
“I hope to be a good leader for the dedicated staff that the city has currently,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.