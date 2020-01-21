HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a woman Sunday for driving under the influence after she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, department officials said.
Just after 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of 9th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard for a report of an injury traffic collision.
Upon arrival, officers said they contacted the drivers of both vehicles involved.
Police said the 26-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was being treated by EMS staff for the injuries he sustained in the collision. He reported to officers that he was driving eastbound on Lacey Boulevard when a vehicle pulled out in front of him and collided with him at 9th Avenue.
The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Sonia Mena. Police said they determined that Mena caused the collision by failing to stop at the posted stop sign as she was driving northbound on 9th Avenue and turned onto Lacey Blvd.
Officials said Mena displayed symptoms of being intoxicated and field sobriety tests were administered. They said a preliminary alcohol screening test was performed on her and she measured at more than two times the legal limit.
Authorities said Mena was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing Injury and a separate outstanding warrant. She was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail.
The man was later transported to Adventist Medical Center for the injuries he sustained from the collision, officials said. His condition was unavailable.
