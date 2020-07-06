CPD investigates multiple shootings

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred Saturday and may be related, department officials said.
Just after 7:15 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. They said a female victim at this scene suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
Police said witnesses reported hearing gunshots coming from the 2300 block of Van Dorsten Avenue.
Several minutes later, officers said they responded to the 1400 block of Osage Avenue for a report of another shooting victim. They said a male victim at this scene suffered a gunshot wound to his back.
Officials said both victims were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for their injuries and released.
During the investigation, officers located both victims’ vehicles and have processed them for evidence. A scene where the incident may have occurred was located in the 2300 block of Van Dorsten Avenue and was also processed by the department, officials said.
An investigation is underway to determine if the shootings are related and the Corcoran Police Department is encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Gabriel Padama at (559) 992-5151.
