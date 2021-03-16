CPD arrests transient man for electronics store burglary

CORCORAN — Corcoran Police Department said it has arrested a transient man in connection to a burglary at a local electronics store.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, CPD officers said they were dispatched to Images Radio Shack, located in the 1000 block of Whitley Avenue, for a burglary.

Police said they determined two suspects gained access through the roof and stole several electronic devices, and then broke the front door to escape.

Officers obtained video surveillance from the business and said they ultimately identified one of the subjects as 31-year-old Andres Enriquez of Corcoran.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, officers said they located Enriquez at a local park and placed him under arrest. During questioning, they said Enriquez admitted to his participation in the burglary.

Enriquez is transient and officials said none of the stolen items were recovered. They said Enriquez was cited to appear at the Kings County Superior Court for the charge.

This is an active investigation and police said they are still searching for the second suspect. If you have any information, call the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151. You may remain anonymous and also submit a tip on TEXT A TIP. Text TIP CORCORANPD followed by your message to 888777.

