Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will be providing $3,279,570 via the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program to the Kings County Area Public Transit Agency (KCAPTA).

Kings County Area Public Transit Agency will assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.

“I look forward to bearing witness to the improvements that will come to the communities that benefit from the vital service KCAPTA provides,” Cox said.

