Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will be providing $3,279,570 via the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program to the Kings County Area Public Transit Agency (KCAPTA).
Kings County Area Public Transit Agency will assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects, including replacing, rehabilitating, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment, and rehabilitating, purchasing, constructing or leasing bus-related facilities.
You have free articles remaining.
“I look forward to bearing witness to the improvements that will come to the communities that benefit from the vital service KCAPTA provides,” Cox said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.